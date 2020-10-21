Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,216. The stock has a market cap of $415.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

