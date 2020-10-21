Boot Barn (BOOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,228. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $928.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

