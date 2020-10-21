Boston Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a report issued on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.47.

NYSE BXP opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Boston Properties by 54.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

