Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Shares of BXP opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

