Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BNR opened at €54.78 ($64.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 52 week high of €57.42 ($67.55).

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.