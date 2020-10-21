Brink’s (BCO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 1st

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BCO stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 141.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

