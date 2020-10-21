Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.86. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,428 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Broadway Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

