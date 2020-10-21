Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Illumina reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.65.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $320.44 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.05.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,738,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $662,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $838,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $9,788,970. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 55.2% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 82.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 45.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

