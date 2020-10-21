Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) to Post $3.65 EPS

Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the highest is $3.76. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $3.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $15.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $319.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

