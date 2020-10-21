Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $97.68. 4,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,289. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Garmin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Garmin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

