Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.30) and the lowest is ($3.88). Hawaiian posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 307%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($10.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.53) to ($9.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

HA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 9,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,589. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hawaiian by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Hawaiian by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 25.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

