Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.67. Illumina posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at $77,508,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $9,788,970 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $320.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.90 and its 200-day moving average is $341.05.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

