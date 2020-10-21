Brokerages Expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Southern National Banc. of Virginia reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SONA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.9% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 169,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.