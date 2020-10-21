Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dominion Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.