Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $262,635.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,913.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

