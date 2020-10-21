Brokers Issue Forecasts for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. 54,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,006. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.