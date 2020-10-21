Brokers Offer Predictions for Williams Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

WMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 115,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,151,114. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,483,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,895,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,194 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,877,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

