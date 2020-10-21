Brokers Set Expectations for Ally Financial Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,440. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after acquiring an additional 640,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 81.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76,828 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 27.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,626 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.