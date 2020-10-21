Brokers Set Expectations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.45). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2020 earnings at ($11.03) EPS.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of BHVN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,673. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.25 per share, with a total value of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,832,326.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.