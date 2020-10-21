Brokers Set Expectations for CMS Energy Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMS. Citigroup increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

CMS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. 11,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,542. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

