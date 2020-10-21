BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTCS opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

