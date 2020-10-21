Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

