Bytom (BTM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.49 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Bytom has a total market cap of $86.52 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00418147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,628,464,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,381,179,719 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

