Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 113,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

