Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,569 shares of company stock worth $21,184,667. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

