Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.68-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.643-2.663 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.68-$2.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.09.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $1,563,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,729.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,569 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,667 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

