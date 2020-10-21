Calix (NYSE:CALX) Announces Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

