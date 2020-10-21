Calix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 808 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

NYSE CALX opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $4,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 106,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

