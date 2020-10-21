Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:CPE opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 274.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 186,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 136,927 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.