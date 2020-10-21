Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

