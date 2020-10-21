Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $161,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 89,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 85,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

