Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.28.

Shares of CNI opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.39. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 258.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $6,316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after buying an additional 289,822 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

