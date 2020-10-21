Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 129,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,907,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

