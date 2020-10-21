Capital One Financial Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 10,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.75 and a beta of 2.08. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 93,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 408,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.