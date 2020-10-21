Capital One Financial Weighs in on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

SBRA opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 71.4% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 199,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 83,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 120.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 137,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

