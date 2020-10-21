Capital One Financial Weighs in on STORE Capital Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for STORE Capital in a research report issued on Friday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of STOR opened at $27.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 660.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 89.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 202.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

