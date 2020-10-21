CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) stock opened at GBX 469 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 437.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 416.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. CareTech Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 502 ($6.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target (up from GBX 430 ($5.62)) on shares of CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adults Services segment offers learning disabilities, mental health, autism and aspergers, physical disabilities, and brain injury rehabilitation services.

