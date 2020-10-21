Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

