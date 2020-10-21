Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.75. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 20,520 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

