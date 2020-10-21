C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires £17,900 in Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

CCR stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 180.20 ($2.35). 2,147,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,237. C&C Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140.60 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 416.50 ($5.44). The stock has a market cap of $601.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.08.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

