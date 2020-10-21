ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

About ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in La Jolla, California.

