Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

