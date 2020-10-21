Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $168.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHMG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

