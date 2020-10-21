Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

CVX stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

