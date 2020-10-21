China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CICHY stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

