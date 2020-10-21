CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGASY) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.97 and last traded at $47.97. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

Separately, BOCOM International downgraded CHINA RESOURCES/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGASY)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

