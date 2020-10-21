China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.60. China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 3,265 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth $156,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

