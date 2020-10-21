Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.57. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Get Chinanet Online alerts:

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chinanet Online as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.