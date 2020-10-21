Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to “Buy”

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Shares of BAM opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Value Investments LP raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,051 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

