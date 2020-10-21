Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 12.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Citizens by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

